Coronavirus Crisis Worsens: FreightWaves Coverage Timeline

This is a pivotal moment for the coronavirus and global supply chains — and all indications are that the situation is headed downhill. Outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Italy imply that the containment strategy in China has failed to prevent a global spread. Stock markets are plunging.

Assuming the situation doesn't take a sudden turn for the better, the key worst-case-scenario questions ahead for global supply-chain participants are:

(1) At what point will the hardest hit countries, China foremost, switch from a containment to a mitigation strategy, whether due to economic necessity or because containment is deemed futile? In a mitigation strategy, barriers to inland movements would decrease and factory output and commodity consumption would increase.

(2) Even as some countries switch to mitigation, others would focus on containment. To what extent would trade between the two categories be constrained, given that port workers and pilots of mitigation countries will interact with ship crew who will then interact with port workers and pilots of containment countries? What if ship crew become contagious?

(3) Will coronavirus containment strategies precipitate unforeseen knock-on consequences (for example, debt defaults) that create even more downward pressure on global cargo demand?

(4) What is the risk to the optimistic post-virus V-shaped recovery scenario from: (a) insufficient stimulus and/or demand firepower to fuel the recovery due to higher-than-expected economic damage during the virus period or (b) an inability to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, rendering it a regular component of each hemisphere's flu season until a vaccine is developed?

