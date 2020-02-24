8 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Carter's shares slipped 0.6% to close at $110.73 on Friday.

(NYSE: CRI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Carter's shares slipped 0.6% to close at $110.73 on Friday. Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion in the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 1.2% to $22.97 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion in the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 1.2% to $22.97 in after-hours trading. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced plans to acquire Be & Cherry, a large Chinese snackmaker from Haoxiangni Health Food Co., Ltd, for $705 million. PepsiCo shares gained 0.5% to close at $145.85 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: PEP) announced plans to acquire Be & Cherry, a large Chinese snackmaker from Haoxiangni Health Food Co., Ltd, for $705 million. PepsiCo shares gained 0.5% to close at $145.85 on Friday. Before the markets open, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $740.14 million. Cooper Tire shares declined 1.7% to close at $26.82 on Friday.

(NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $740.14 million. Cooper Tire shares declined 1.7% to close at $26.82 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) reported the FDA approval of NEXLETOL. Esperion Therapeutics shares gained 3.8% to $64.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

