FreightWaves NOW: Declining Imports Loom Over Freight Market
FreightWaves  
February 21, 2020 2:19pm   Comments
Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland breaks down the Freightos Baltic Exchange index before diving into the Los Angeles, CA and Nashville, TN markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert identifies long haul opportunities in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses the latest update for the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index with Lead Economist Anthony Smith.

