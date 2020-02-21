Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Roadhouse's Juicy Q4 Sends Stock To New 52-Week High

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Texas Roadhouse's Juicy Q4 Sends Stock To New 52-Week High

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported Thursday fourth-quarter results, which prompted shares to hit a new 52-week high Friday morning.

What Happened

The Texas-themed steakhouse said it earned 61 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $725.238 million versus expectations of 52 cents per share and $713.8 million. Net income rose 40.7% year-over-year to $42.686 million although the results include an extra week compared to 2019.

Same-store sales during the fourth quarter rose 4.4% at company restaurants and 3.4% at franchised restaurants. Restaurant margin as a percentage of restaurant and other sales rose 117 basis points to 17.1% due to the extra week, a higher average check, and labor productivity. The company noted its performance was partially offset by wage rate and commodity inflation.

During the quarter the company opened 11 new restaurants, two of which were Bubba's 33 restaurants while three international franchise restaurants also opened.

Why It's Important

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor said the restaurant chain ended 2019 on a "strong note," highlighted by double-digit revenue growth. Also, the company's streak of positive comparable restaurant sales now stands at 40.

Texas Roadhouse also increased its dividend payment by a double-digit for the seventh straight year and now stands at 36 cents per share.

What's Next

Taylor also said comparable restaurant sales growth trended at 6.4% for the first seven weeks of the year. Management reiterated multiple projections for 2020, including positive comparable restaurant sales growth, at least 30 new store openings, mid-single-digit growth in labor dollars per store week, and income tax rate between 14% and 15%.

The stock traded up 7.14% to $71.08 per share.

Related Links:

Wedbush Double Upgrades Texas Roadhouse On Hopes Of Successful 2020

Raymond James Sees 'Compelling Entry Point' In Texas Roadhouse

Posted-In: Bubbas Kent Taylor steakEarnings News Dividends Restaurants General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXRH)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
8 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2020
17 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga