Domino's Pizza CEO Talks Q4 Earnings, Competitive Environment

Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) soared more than 25% and hit a new all-time high Thursday in reaction to an impressive fourth-quarter report. Domino's CEO Ritch Allison was a guest on CNBC's "Mad Money" to discuss its performance and what is next for the pizza chain.

Competitive Environment

The competitive environment within the restaurant industry didn't ease in the fourth quarter, although it also didn't become any more difficult. Allison said management was "pretty happy" with the company's performance across all areas, but with a particular focus on take-out orders which have strong margins.

"Carryout is going to be an important part of the profit equation going forward," he said.

Management did take advantage of attractive rates and assumed another $675 million in new debt to "set the business up for 2020" and beyond.

Loyalty

Domino's now boasts 25 million active members in its loyalty program, up from 20 million this time last year, he said. But this number is still shy of the 40 million people enrolled in the loyalty program and the 80 million people in Domino's database.

Allison said Domino's will focus on better targeting the larger group through personalized offers.

The stock traded around $365.83 per share at time of publication. Shares have a 52-week high of $381.86 and a 52-week low of $220.90.