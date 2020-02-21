Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 264.29% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $319,740,000 lower by 25.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $344,050,000.

Looking Ahead

No earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 21, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://olysteel.irpass.com/Calendar_of_Events

Price Action

52-week high: $20.18

52-week low was at $9.99

Price action over last quarter: down 11.74%

Company Description

Olympic Steel Inc provides metals processing and distribution services in the United States. It specializes in the processing and distribution of large volumes of carbon, aluminum, and stainless steel flat-rolled sheet, coils, plates, bars, and fabricated parts. The company also distributes tubular and pipe products through its subsidiary. The group serves various industries such as industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers, automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and transportation equipment manufacturers. The company's business activity is primarily carried out in the United States.