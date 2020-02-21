8 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares slipped 0.1% to $165.60 in after-hours trading.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program. Dropbox shares jumped 10.8% to $20.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $884.28 million before the opening bell. Colfax shares gained 1.2% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Agile Therapeutics shares tumbled 14% to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.

