8 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares slipped 0.1% to $165.60 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program. Dropbox shares jumped 10.8% to $20.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $884.28 million before the opening bell. Colfax shares gained 1.2% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Agile Therapeutics shares tumbled 14% to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $717.25 million. ITT shares fell 0.1% to $68.85 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and raised its dividend. Texas Roadhouse shares surged 7% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to have earned $1.33 per share on revenue of 9.17 billion in the latest quarter. Magna will release earnings before the markets open. Magna shares rose 2% to $53.50 in after-hours trading.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales also missed expectations. First Solar shares dipped 15% to $50.45 in the after-hours trading session.
