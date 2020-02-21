Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 4:55am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares slipped 0.1% to $165.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program. Dropbox shares jumped 10.8% to $20.73 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $884.28 million before the opening bell. Colfax shares gained 1.2% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Agile Therapeutics shares tumbled 14% to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $717.25 million. ITT shares fell 0.1% to $68.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and raised its dividend. Texas Roadhouse shares surged 7% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to have earned $1.33 per share on revenue of 9.17 billion in the latest quarter. Magna will release earnings before the markets open. Magna shares rose 2% to $53.50 in after-hours trading.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales also missed expectations. First Solar shares dipped 15% to $50.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFX + AGRX)

Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2020
17 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Baudax Bio, Merck, Esperion Await FDA Decisions
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q4 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga