Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 4:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $884.28 million.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $717.25 million.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $812.32 million.
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $376.23 million.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
  • W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $300.23 million.
  • Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $282.51 million.
  • Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of 9.17 billion.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $399.80 million.
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $722.22 million.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $511.69 million.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $134.76 million.
  • Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $464.05 million.
  • Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.52 million.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $344.05 million.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $319.17 million.

