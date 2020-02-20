Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Metals Shine As Equities Climb
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
February 20, 2020 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Metals Shine As Equities Climb

Gold Bugs have been enjoying a bullish run since late 2018, and a new leg up may be developing. Gold futures moved into new yearly highs above 1,620 in the premarket, pushing into their highest prices since early 2013.

The yellow metal’s technicals also are showing strength, logging a bullish MACD crossover coupled with the RSI moving into the overbought area. But /GC isn’t the only metal commodity on the move. Silver also saw a sharp surge upward on Tuesday after diverging from Gold and getting stuck in a downward channel since early January, suggesting the typically tight positive correlation between /SI and /GC may be returning. Palladium continues an epic run upward into new all-time highs, smashing through double-top resistance near 2,400 and now up over 100% since the yearly lows in May.

However, not all is well across this sector. Copper futures recently got trounced as coronavirus raised concerns about global industrial demand. The /HG contract has rebounded somewhat, but is still down about 9% from its January highs near 2.88. Additionally, equities climbed upward in tandem with Gold, with the /ES and /NQ logging new all-time highs this week and implying another possible correlation breakdown in the typically inverse relationship between risk-on and risk-off assets. This resilience in Gold amid rising equities suggests there could be many risks still facing the stock market.

Image by Matthias Wewering from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Emerging Markets Emerging Market ETFs Commodities Global Markets Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga