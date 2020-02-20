10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.6% to $299.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion after the closing bell. Consolidated Edison shares slipped 0.5% to close at $93.88 on Wednesday.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates. Avis Budget shares jumped 13.3% to $48.94 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. Southern shares declined 1.1% to close at $68.61 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. Hormel Foods will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares gained 0.4% to $48.44 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued light outlook for the second quarter. Synopsys shares fell 3.1% to $159.91 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. First Solar shares rose 0.7% to $57.75 in pre-market trading.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. BioXcel Therapeutics shares dipped 10.4% to $36.85 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. Henry Schein shares gained 1% to close at $ 73.71 on Wednesday.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 3.4% to $39.51 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.