10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.6% to $299.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.6% to $299.00 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion after the closing bell. Consolidated Edison shares slipped 0.5% to close at $93.88 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: ED) to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion after the closing bell. Consolidated Edison shares slipped 0.5% to close at $93.88 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates. Avis Budget shares jumped 13.3% to $48.94 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: CAR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates. Avis Budget shares jumped 13.3% to $48.94 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. Southern shares declined 1.1% to close at $68.61 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. Southern shares declined 1.1% to close at $68.61 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. Hormel Foods will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares gained 0.4% to $48.44 in pre-market trading.

