FreightWaves NOW: Two Of The Nation's Largest Markets Push Volumes Higher

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines U.S. tender volumes before diving into the Ontario, CA and Dallas, TX markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca discusses how to use rejections to direct sales in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses housing starts with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Shipper Update.

Image by Hessel Visser from Pixabay