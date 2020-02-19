Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wednesday's Market Minute: One Giant Hurdle To A Fed Cut
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
February 19, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Wednesday's Market Minute: One Giant Hurdle To A Fed Cut

Since the start of the year, markets have moved back into “Everything Rally” mode. Stocks, bonds of all colors, gold, bitcoin – it's all up, and it's all predicated on easy central bank monetary policy. That's the story at least. The spread of coronavirus and expected subsequent economic impact has investors once again expecting the Fed to lower rates.

The bond market is pricing in slightly more than one rate cut by year-end, with the first as soon as June. Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) warning yesterday sent the probability of a move in June to above 60%. While U.S. economic data is the best it's been in two years, investors are once again pointing abroad for the impetus to lower rates. Europe’s bounce-back has reversed and China is expected to hit a wall for at least a quarter. In the mind of dovish investors, it looks like a similar setup to 2019’s epic Fed pivot. But there’s one big thing standing the way of Mr. Market’s dream scenario: the stock market.

Unlike the 20% rout that shattered the S&P 500 in late 2018, stocks have been zooming forward for more than a year. Iranian assassinations, Saudi oil strikes, and so far, a deadly viral outbreak have not been enough to get in the way of investor enthusiasm for U.S. stocks. Combine better-than-expected earnings and an outlook for 10%-12% growth with a renewed enthusiasm by investors for high-beta, high-momentum stocks, and the stock rally looks like it still has legs.

If the melt-up that began after the S&P 500 broke 3,000 has enough juice to get through the global economic gully carved out by Coronavirus, don’t expect Jay Powell and team to be quite as eager to run to the market’s rescue this time.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings Government News Regulations Emerging Markets Eurozone Emerging Market ETFs Commodities Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Unfazed FAANGs: Pullback In Apple Didn't Carry Over To Other Big Tech Names
'Investing For Africans': Bamboo Unlocks Access To US-, Nigerian-Listed Securities
Apple Low-Cost iPhone Production Delayed, Hit By Coronavirus
Apple Analyst Says Cupertino's Semiconductor Suppliers Caught At Center Of Coronavirus Outbreak
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Legg Mason Surges On Acquisition News; Fluor Shares Slide
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga