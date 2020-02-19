Euroseas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) rallied 4.31% to $3.39 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share fell 357.14% over the past year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

• Revenue of $13,306,000 up by 65.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,110,000.

Looking Ahead

• Euroseas hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

• Webcast URL: http://www.euroseas.gr/investor-relations/ir-webcast-2019-4Q.html

Recent Stock Performance

• 52-week high: $7.84

• 52-week low was at $2.64

• Price action over last quarter: down 7.88%

Company Overview

Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Along with its subsidiaries it primarily owns and operates a fleet consisting of dry-bulk, container, and multipurpose dry cargo vessels that are employed on spot and time charters.