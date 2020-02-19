Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares slipped 0.2% to $41.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $501.30 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares fell 2.8% to close at $172.58 on Tuesday.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry. Groupon shares tumbled 24% to $2.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts shares rose 0.2% to $96.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion in the latest quarter. Owens Corning will release earnings before the markets open. Owens Corning shares fell 1.3% to close at $62.99 on Tuesday.

  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 4.6% to $33.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Hyatt shares gained 0.8% to close at $88.68 on Tuesday.
  • After the closing bell, Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies shares rose 0.1% to $21.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Herbalife shares gained 4.1% to $40.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion before the opening bell. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $118.50 in after-hours trading.

