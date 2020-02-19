Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $791.50 million.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $845.91 million.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $324.53 million.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $675.35 million.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $250.69 million.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $501.30 million.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $279.51 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $809.85 million.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $706.37 million.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $821.61 million.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $275.15 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $576.04 million.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.46 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $733.82 million.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $617.29 million.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $413.78 million.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $13.1 billion.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $426.59 million.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $807.60 million.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $706.21 million.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $296.63 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $171.47 million.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $515.59 million.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $532.83 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $595.87 million.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $377.89 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $395.68 million.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $269.89 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $626.24 million.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $971.28 million.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $582.78 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.00 million.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $409.57 million.
