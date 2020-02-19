Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $791.50 million.
  • Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $845.91 million.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $324.53 million.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $675.35 million.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $250.69 million.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $501.30 million.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $279.51 million.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $809.85 million.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $706.37 million.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $821.61 million.
  • Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $275.15 million.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $576.04 million.
  • Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.46 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $733.82 million.
  • Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $617.29 million.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $413.78 million.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $13.1 billion.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $426.59 million.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $807.60 million.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $706.21 million.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $296.63 million.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $171.47 million.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $515.59 million.
  • John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $532.83 million.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $595.87 million.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $377.89 million.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $395.68 million.
  • Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $269.89 million.
  • HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $626.24 million.
  • Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $971.28 million.
  • ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $582.78 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.00 million.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $409.57 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + AGI)

26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
AMD CEO Lisa Su Joins Cisco Board
28 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
30 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga