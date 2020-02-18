Herbalife Nutrition Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings, Says Coronavirus Impact Difficult To Forecast

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share Tuesday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 17.46%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.2 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 billion by 1.64%.

The "extent and duration of business disruption and related financial impact from the coronavirus cannot be reasonably estimated at this time but could materially impact our consolidated results for Q1, FY20," according to Herbalife.

Herbalife Nutrition shares were trading 2.3% higher at $39.85 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.26 and a 52-week low of $33.62.

Photo by Herbalife via Wikimedia.