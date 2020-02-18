Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Posts Q4 Earnings Miss, Says Disruption In Chile Dented Operating Income By $110M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Posts Q4 Earnings Miss, Says Disruption In Chile Dented Operating Income By $110M

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported quarterly fourth-earnings of $1.38 per share on Tuesday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 by 4.17%. This is a 2.13% decrease from earnings of $1.41 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $141.7 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $142.64 billion by 0.66%. This is a 2.09% increase over sales of $138.793 billion in the same period last year.

Disruption in Chile negatively affected operating income by approximately $110 million, the retailer said.

The business disruption in Chile and a legal matter lowered adjusted EPS by about 5 cents, according to Walmart. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 53 cents to 54 cents per share.

Walmart stock was trading down 0.75% at $117.01 in Tuesday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.38 and a 52-week low of $96.53.

Related Links:

Walmart Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Raised Guidance

Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Posted-In: retailEarnings News Dividends Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

9 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Walmart Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
After Years Of High Growth, Daseke Finds Itself In Need Of A Tune-Up
Travel Stocks May Stay In Focus As Coronavirus Fears Linger
Alibaba's Looking For Black Swan Opportunities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga