Walmart Posts Q4 Earnings Miss, Says Disruption In Chile Dented Operating Income By $110M
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported quarterly fourth-earnings of $1.38 per share on Tuesday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 by 4.17%. This is a 2.13% decrease from earnings of $1.41 per share in the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $141.7 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $142.64 billion by 0.66%. This is a 2.09% increase over sales of $138.793 billion in the same period last year.
Disruption in Chile negatively affected operating income by approximately $110 million, the retailer said.
The business disruption in Chile and a legal matter lowered adjusted EPS by about 5 cents, according to Walmart. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 53 cents to 54 cents per share.
Walmart stock was trading down 0.75% at $117.01 in Tuesday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.38 and a 52-week low of $96.53.
Related Links:
Walmart Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Raised Guidance
Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Photo courtesy of Walmart.
Posted-In: retailEarnings News Dividends Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.