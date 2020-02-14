8 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion before the opening bell. AstraZeneca shares gained 2.6% to $50.59 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: YELP) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company added $250 million to its buyback and named David Schwarzbach as its new CFO. Yelp shares dipped 6% to $34.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) to have earned $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion in the latest quarter. Newell Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Newell Brands shares rose 0.2% to $19.56 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. NVIDIA shares climbed 5.2% to $284.85 in the after-hours trading session.

