Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $535.75 million.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $307.51 million.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $34.70 million.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $227.63 million.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $334.70 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $916.96 million.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.33 million.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $809.46 million.
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $229.38 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $535.87 million.
