Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz Reports Q4 Sales Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz Reports Q4 Sales Miss

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 72 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 68 cents by 5.88%. This is a 14.29% decrease over earnings of 84 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.536 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.61 billion by 1.12%. This is a 5.15% decrease over sales of $6.891 billion the same period last year.

"While our 2019 results were disappointing, we closed the year with performance consistent with our expectations, and driven by factors we anticipated," said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio in a statement. "We have taken critical actions over the past six months to re-establish visibility and control over the business."

Kraft Heinz shares were trading down 1.13% at $29.70 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $48.66 and $24.86.

Related Links:

Kraft Heinz Shares Lower Following Large Sale By 3G

New Kraft Heinz CEO Makes $20M Investment

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2020
A Preview Of Kraft Heinz's Q4 Earnings
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Big Week Of Earnings Ahead Featuring Cisco, Nvidia, UnderArmour, Among Others
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga