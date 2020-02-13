Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $20.27 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $575.49 million.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $487.72 million.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $772.33 million.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $379.62 million.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $14.58 billion.
- Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $588.74 million.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $760.95 million.
- WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $455.68 million.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $735.58 million.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $287.81 million.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $227.88 million.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $389.85 million.
- ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $356.60 million.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $279.38 million.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $674.94 million.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $429.11 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $581.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $922.22 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $273.65 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $391.61 million.
- Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $519.56 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $575.41 million.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $641.95 million.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $550.98 million.
- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $301.56 million.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $785.06 million.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $435.19 million.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $850.05 million.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $777.18 million.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $442.38 million.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $461.98 million.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.41 million.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $226.64 million.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $111.08 million.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.7 per share on revenue of $298.50 million.
