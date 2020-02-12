Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGM CEO Jim Murren To Step Down, Withdraws Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
MGM CEO Jim Murren To Step Down, Withdraws Guidance

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced on Wednesday afternoon that CEO Jim Murren will step down and the committee is working to replace him.

Murren is to step down from his position as chairman and CEO prior to the expiration of his contract. He has served as CEO of MGM Resorts since 2008 and has been with the company since 1998.

MGM reported fourth-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.2 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company has withdrawn guidance.

MGM shares closed the session higher by 2.9% at $33.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.64 and a 52-week low of $23.68.

Related Links:

MGM To Sell Las Vegas Resorts To Joint Venture In $4.6B Deal

Macau Shuts Casinos Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Hong Kong Reports First Death

Photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Jim MurrenEarnings News Guidance Management After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

CVS This Morning, Powell At Midday, And Cisco After The Bell As Earnings Roll On
12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2020
Under Armour Gets Torn Up As Earnings Disappoint, But Coronavirus Fears Retreat Slightly
Macau Shuts Casinos Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Hong Kong Reports First Death
Analyst: Casino Sell-Offs 'Could Be An Overreaction' To Wuhan Coronavirus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga