Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TripAdvisor Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 4:18pm   Comments
Share:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents by 15%. This is a 40.74% increase over earnings of 27 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $335 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $334.36 million. This is a 3.18% decrease over sales of $346 million the same period last year.

TripAdvisor shares trading up 5.4% at $32.10 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $60.70 and $27.12.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 12, 2020: UBER, AKAM, WYNN, BBBY, TRIP
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
19 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga