TripAdvisor Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents by 15%. This is a 40.74% increase over earnings of 27 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $335 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $334.36 million. This is a 3.18% decrease over sales of $346 million the same period last year.

TripAdvisor shares trading up 5.4% at $32.10 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $60.70 and $27.12.