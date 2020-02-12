Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cisco Systems Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Cisco Systems Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 77 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cent. This is a 5.48% increase over earnings of 73 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $12 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. This is a 3.58% decrease over sales of $12.446 billion the same period last year.

Cisco Systems sees third-quarter adjusted EPS at 79-81 cents versus the 80-cent estimate.

Related Link: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Cisco Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

"I am incredibly proud of the innovation our teams continue to drive," CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "I am confident in our long-term growth opportunities as we help our customers build out the networks for the future."

Cisco's closed Wednesday's session higher by 1.6% at $49.93 per share. The stock has a 52-week range between $58.26 and $43.40.

Photo credit: Prayitno

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

CVS This Morning, Powell At Midday, And Cisco After The Bell As Earnings Roll On
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Cisco Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2020
Under Armour Gets Torn Up As Earnings Disappoint, But Coronavirus Fears Retreat Slightly
Tech Is An Income Destination. Here's How To Play That Theme
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga