Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; ACCO Brands Shares Gain On Earnings Beat

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 2:17pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.73% to 29491.31 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 9,712.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.49% to 3,374.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.9% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG), up 12%, and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK), up 8%.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

CVS Health reported quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68. The company reported quarterly sales of $66.9 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $63.97 billion.

CVS said it expects FY20 adjusted earnings of $7.04 to $7.17 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $7.15 per share.

Equities Trading UP

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) shares shot up 15% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) got a boost, shooting 13% to $29.69 after the company reported Q4 results.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares were also up, gaining 12% to $552.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares tumbled 47% to $1.70 after the company priced public offering of stock and warrants.

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) were down 22% to $69.41 after the company reported Q4 results. Baird downgraded Insperity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $107 to $73.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) was down, falling 47% to $0.5434 after the company priced 10.146 million unit offering at $0.65 per unit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $51.30, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,571.70.

Silver traded down 0.6% Wednesday to $17.50, while copper rose 0.7% to $2.602.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.63%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.58%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.70% Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.89%, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.83% while UK shares rose 0.47%.

Economics

U.S. crude supplies climbed 7.5 million barrels for the week ended February 7, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts expected a gain of 2.3 million barrels. Gasoline supplies fell 100,000 barrels, while distillate stocks slipped 2 million barrels last week.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + ACCO)

52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Shopify Surges Following Strong Q4 Results; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plunge
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; CVS Health Beats Q4 Estimates
CVS This Morning, Powell At Midday, And Cisco After The Bell As Earnings Roll On
12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga