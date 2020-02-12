Market Overview

Cramer Asks Columbia Sportswear CEO If Stock Has Been 'Punished Enough'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) last week reported fourth-quarter results and CEO Timothy Boyle was a guest on CNBC's "Mad Money" to about the quarter and other hot topics.

Cold Weather

Columbia Sportswear's fourth-quarter report compared unfavorably to the prior year's "really, super cold" weather, yet the numbers still came in "really good," Boyle said in the interview. But the company has been selling apparel for cold weather for more than four decades and knows it needs a portfolio built for any "kind of storm or lack thereof."

China

Nearly every company across the world has some form of exposure to China in the form of supply chains, he said. Columbia Sportswear also sells into the Chinese market and accounts for a mid-single-digit of total revenue.

For now, Columbia Sportswear can't model the financial impact on its business from the coronavirus as there are many variables. For example, the company benefits from Chinese tourists visiting its stores across the world so it is "hard to quantify what will happen."

But Boyle said China can quickly recover from any impact, as evidenced by the country's ability to build new hospitals from scratch in under two weeks. Once the coronavirus situation eases the environment will "bring close to normalcy to the business."

Posted-In: Apparel China CNBCEarnings News Retail Sales Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

