12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $63.97 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 0.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.9% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Akamai shares gained 3% to $99.25 in the pre-market trading session.

After the closing bell, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. NetApp shares rose 1.2% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to have earned $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion in the latest quarter. Global Payments will release earnings before the markets open. Global Payments shares gained 1.9% to $207.10 in pre-market trading.

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected revenue and the number of active riders for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Flexdrive. LYFT shares fell 5.5% to $51.00 in the pre-market trading session.

