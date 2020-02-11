Market Overview

Hasbro Reports Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 7:10am   Comments
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.24 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents by 36.26%. This is a 6.77% decrease over earnings of $1.33 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.428 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. This is a 2.81% increase over sales of $1.389 billion the same period last year.

"Our acquisition of Entertainment One accelerates our brand blueprint strategy and significantly expands our expertise and capabilities as a global play and entertainment company,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro's CEO. “Our teams are actively engaged to unlock value across our organization - in gaming, in toys, in consumer products and in entertainment."

Hasbro shares were up 7% at $108 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $126.87 and a 52-week low of $82.87.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

