10 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares gained 1.2% to close at $115.73 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares slipped 0.5% to $136.40 in pre-market trading.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Callaway Golf shares fell 5.3% to $19.50 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion. Omnicom shares climbed 1.7% to close at $77.00 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion in the latest quarter. Hasbro will release earnings before the markets open. Hasbro shares rose 1.2% to close at $100.90 on Monday.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised FY20 EPS guidance. Davita shares slipped 0.2% to $82.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Western Union shares gained 2.4% to close at $28.30 on Monday.
- Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares gained 1.5% to $44.40 in pre-market trading.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) disclosed a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares. Theravance Biopharma shares fell 5.2% to $28.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion. US Foods shares climbed 1.9% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
