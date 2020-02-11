10 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares gained 1.2% to close at $115.73 on Monday.

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares slipped 0.5% to $136.40 in pre-market trading.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Callaway Golf shares fell 5.3% to $19.50 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion. Omnicom shares climbed 1.7% to close at $77.00 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion in the latest quarter. Hasbro will release earnings before the markets open. Hasbro shares rose 1.2% to close at $100.90 on Monday.

