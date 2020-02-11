Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $559.39 million.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.82 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $830.39 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $685.31 million.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $199.52 million.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $714.23 million.
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $365.38 million.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $554.36 million.
- Criteo S.A. (NYSE: CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $258.71 million.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $681.82 million.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $238.51 million.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $681.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $749.28 million.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.03 million.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $533.91 million.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $296.15 million.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $442.79 million.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $281.78 million.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $942.80 million.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $526.66 million.
- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $238.69 million.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $13.33 billion.
- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $535.96 million.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $189.87 million.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $153.10 million.
- TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: TSU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
