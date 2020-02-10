Market Overview

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 6:01pm
Gainers

  • DaVita (NASDAQ: DVA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • RingCentral (NASDAQ: RNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • XPO Logistics (NASDAQ: XPO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares are trading higher after hearing Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
  • Voya Financial (NASDAQ: VOYA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also announced its plans to buyback $1 billion of common stock in 2020.
  • OneMain (NASDAQ: OMF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Losers

  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Callaway Golf Company (NASDAQ: ELY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 sales below guidance. The company also reported a negative coronavirus impact of roughly $25 million.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $500 million common stock offering.
  • Brixmor Property (NASDAQ: BRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 40 million common stock offering.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares are trading lower after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IND submission for LB-001.
  • Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company announced it is not updating Q4 and FY20 guidance and IBM expanded its conversion over the course of years.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

