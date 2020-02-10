Market Overview

DaVita Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share on Monday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66. This is a 106% increase over earnings of 90 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.9 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. This is a 2.8% increase over sales of $2.821 billion the same period last year.

DaVita raised 2020 adjusted earnings guidance from $5.25-$5.75 to $5.75-$6.25 per share, and sees sales of $11.5-$11.7 billion versus an $11.56 billion estimate.

DaVita shares were trading up 2.6% in Monday's after-hours session after closing higher at $82.75 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.59 and a 52-week low of $43.40.

Photo credit: Michael Rivera, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

