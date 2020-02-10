Tech Companies Who Have Superpowers To Change Their Industry- And The World

Whether we like it or not, the world we know is shaped by corporations. And unless you live in the woods and entirely off-the-radar doing nothing but meditating for a living, odds are you are using their products and services. But luckily for us, there are still innovative companies out there, who besides being just the right ‘provider' to earn their revenues, actually deliver products that make the world a better place. These companies disrupt existing practices, redefine their industries and just make our everyday lives better. So, let's honor those game-changers.

Tesla Inc

The electric pioneer's recent stock price rise (NASDAQ: TSLA) might be a shocking surprise to some, but surely not to those who believed in Tesla and Musk's aggressive global goals that sometimes did seem as far-reachable dreams. But the reality is that Tesla could even be worth trillions of dollars in 4 years as Ark Invest expects Tesla shares to jump another ten-fold to around $7,000 by 2024. And who knows what can happen if Tesla manages to nail autonomous driving.

The truth is that Tesla's value has not gone up only because Musk's promise of a profitable quarter came true or because of dramatically increased production and sales in a mid of a severely shrinking auto market. Stock price reached the Moon because of Tesla's massive potential due to the shown ability, indicating it is more than the right candidate to master even self-driving technology. Then again, all great automakers have elevated humanity at some point, from horses to cars. Just think of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) who is now struggling to make ends meet.

And Tesla is now worth more than General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) combined, even though the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla does in a whole year. But all of these conventional automakers (and their customers) significantly contributed to polluting the planet, the price each living creature on Earth is now paying. And Tesla is not only bringing the promise of EVs, but further pushing the limits of what other automakers can do. This surely is a quality of a leader who breaks boundaries and pushes limits for the greater good. So we all might indeed be Tesla's customers sooner than expected by many Tesla fans!

Franchise Holdings International Inc

Speaking of sustainability, FNHI's Worksport (OTC: FNHI) has already now an admirable portfolio of intellectual assets. This company provides truck tonneau covers and is soon to be the world's very first company to produce solar-powered tonneau covers. The ambitious TerraVis development will modernize pickup trucks with cutting edge-technology that uses solar energy. And with a very important ingredient as its solutions are both affordable and dependable. So basically, this unique company is giving to the world both innovative and sophisticated variations that the pick-up truck market more than lacks.

Roku

So called the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) of TV, this fast-growing company is misunderstood to many, as its stock reflects the not-so-rare shift between the friend and frenemy zones during these so-called streaming wars. As Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) entered the picture and disturbed Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) throne, Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) business model has only benefited from all this competition. But Roku is now becoming less impartial with Roku Channel and ass advertising has become a bigger piece of Roku's business, we're about to see how sustainable is the business model of this leading supplier of innovative and easy to use digital media products.

Amazon

The giant (NASDAQ: AMZN) who redefined e-commerce seemed to be on thin ice with so many competitors stepping up their game. The major competitor in the cloud sector being Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), a pioneer on its own, who not so long ago won the $10 billion JEDI contract showing its strength over AWS when it comes to experience and tooling, but also the beyond angry Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and IBM (NYSE: IBM).

But Amazon is fighting back for the JEDI saga to continue, recently asking a U.S. federal court to stop the Pentagon from implementing the contract with Microsoft. On the other side of its business, there is Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) e-commerce sales rose 41%, which was sequentially higher and above analysts' estimates. However, Amazon pulled out the big guns with its latest massive earnings beat that beyond topped analyst expectations both for top and bottom lines. With this blockbuster quarter, it has not only shown that is AWS delivers on the promise but that the company as a whole can deliver better results when it needs to. And when investors are starting to lose hope due to rapidly rising costs, it was as good a time as any!

And There Are Upcomers On The Horizon…

There's even a ‘Tesla of the space industry' but stock-wise, it's actually not Space X that Elon Musk owns as it is not publicly traded, but rather its rival Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) that has gained the title of ‘Tesla of the Space Industry'. Sometime later this year, the first WhiteKnightTwo mothership (WK2) will take off from its Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert for a ticket price of $250,000. Six passengers will get a short glimpse of Earth as an orb, before descending to land airplane-style back at the spaceport.

And when it does that, Virgin Galactic will become just as much a pioneer in space tourism, as Tesla was when it debuted with electric cars. Although the company isn't profitable and is burning out cash quickly, like Tesla, also all of the advantages Tesla claimed for itself as the first electric car maker to go public could now benefit Virgin Galactic as well.

The company gained the ability to use its shares as "currency' and it is the only one in its highly competitive sector to do so, helping it possibly to break out from the pack. It sure is doing a good job since its share price has nearly tripled in two months.

Just make sure you enjoy the ride!

There are indeed a lot of innovators out there, set to change the world and our everyday lives. The competition is intense and is getting even more fierce by each passing day. But whether you are an investor or not, make sure that you do enjoy the ride of living in such exciting times!

