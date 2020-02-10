Market Overview

Allergan Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) reported quarterly earnings of $5.22 per share on Monday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.57 by 14.22%.

This is a 21.68% increase over earnings of $4.29 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.351 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.09 billion by 6.38%. This is a 6.64% increase over sales of $4.08 billion the same period last year.
"I am proud of Allergan's colleagues who achieved many important milestones in 2019 that will make a difference to patients for years to come," CEO Brent Saunders said in a statement.

"They achieved FDA approval of Ubrelvy, a first-in-class oral treatment for migraine; two new approvals for Botox for pediatric spasticity; approval for Vraylar for bipolar depression; and filings for two new eye care drugs

Bimatoprost SR for glaucoma and Abicipar for Age-related Macular Degeneration."

Allergan shares were trading up slightly at $197.23 at the time of publication in Monday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $197 and a 52-week low of $114.27.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

