7 Stocks To Watch For February 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Allergan shares fell 0.2% to $196.69 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AGN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Allergan shares fell 0.2% to $196.69 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion after the closing bell. Molina Healthcare shares fell 0.2% to $127.73 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MOH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion after the closing bell. Molina Healthcare shares fell 0.2% to $127.73 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $710.75 million. Avaya shares rose 0.3% to $12.21 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $710.75 million. Avaya shares rose 0.3% to $12.21 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) to have earned $0.72 per share in the latest quarter. Loews will release earnings before the markets open. Loews shares gained 0.9% to $53.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor