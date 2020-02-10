7 Stocks To Watch For February 10, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Allergan shares fell 0.2% to $196.69 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion after the closing bell. Molina Healthcare shares fell 0.2% to $127.73 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $710.75 million. Avaya shares rose 0.3% to $12.21 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) to have earned $0.72 per share in the latest quarter. Loews will release earnings before the markets open. Loews shares gained 0.9% to $53.75 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. DaVita shares rose 0.3% to $81.56 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $965.06 million before the opening bell. Mercury General shares gained 0.1% to $48.99 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Restaurant Brands shares gained 1.4% to $64.75 in after-hours trading.
