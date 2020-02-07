Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW: Midwestern Markets On The Move
FreightWaves  
February 07, 2020 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves NOW: Midwestern Markets On The Move

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland focuses in on the Columbus, OH and Minneapolis, MN markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca highlights lanes for high spot market rates in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses a shift in power towards shippers with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Commodities Intraday Update Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga