FreightWaves NOW: Midwestern Markets On The Move

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland focuses in on the Columbus, OH and Minneapolis, MN markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca highlights lanes for high spot market rates in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses a shift in power towards shippers with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index.

