T-Mobile Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 87 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents. This is a 16% increase over earnings of 75 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.88 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.83 billion by 0.42%. This is a 3.80% increase over sales of $11.445 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Option Trader Bets $2.5M On T-Mobile Ahead Of Earnings

"We achieved these spectacular results all while launching the first and only nationwide 5G network, announcing Un-carrier 1.0 for New T-Mobile, and delivering a compelling and fact-based argument in court to support our pending merger," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile shares closed Thursday's session at $82.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.22 and a 52-week low of $65.56.