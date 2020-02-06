Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T-Mobile Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
T-Mobile Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 87 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents. This is a 16% increase over earnings of 75 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.88 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.83 billion by 0.42%. This is a 3.80% increase over sales of $11.445 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Option Trader Bets $2.5M On T-Mobile Ahead Of Earnings

"We achieved these spectacular results all while launching the first and only nationwide 5G network, announcing Un-carrier 1.0 for New T-Mobile, and delivering a compelling and fact-based argument in court to support our pending merger," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile shares closed Thursday's session at $82.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.22 and a 52-week low of $65.56.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

Q4 Earnings Outlook For T-Mobile
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2020
Option Trader Bets $2.5M On T-Mobile Ahead Of Earnings
Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More
Sprint Trades At 40% Discount To T-Mobile Deal Terms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga