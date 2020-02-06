Market Overview

4 Stocks Looking Higher During Earnings Season

Harry Boxer - TheTechTrader.com  
February 06, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
By Harry Boxer, TheTechTrader

Here are three health stocks and one technology stock that are at or near key breakout points:

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) popped 90 cents, or more than 10%, to $9.73 on 11.7 million shares Wednesday on no news. The move edged the stock out of a declining wedge pattern it's been in since its December top. A break through  moving average resistance near $10.45 and then the recent double-top at $11.15-.25 could lead the stock to $13 next.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) climbed 63 cents, or 5.3%, to $12.34 on 2.9 million shares Wednesday. On Monday, the company announced an expanded relationship with Sanmina to manufacture certain plastic 3D printing platforms. Wednesday's move broke the stock out of a month-long wedge formation, and next resistance for the stock, which has nearly doubled in 5 months, is at $14.25.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) jumped $1.52, or 10.9%, to $15.42 on 458,900 shares Wednesday. The move, which came on no news from the genetic testing services company, broke the stock out of a 3-month coil. If it can get through lateral resistance right near here in the $15.50 zone, the near-term target is the $16.50 high from November, with the mid-channel target at $18.50.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 31 cents, or 6.4%, to $5.14 on 6.1 million shares Wednesday on no news from the specialty pharmaceutical company. The stock, which broke out a base in January and had an orderly pullback from resistance on lower volume, has been picking up in the last two sessions, and looking poised to re-test the highs. Initial target is $7.

See Harry's video chart analysis on these stocks.

No holdings.

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Short Ideas Emerging Markets Health Care Emerging Market ETFs

 

