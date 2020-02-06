Market Overview

Twitter Reports Mixed Q4, Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise To 152M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Twitter Reports Mixed Q4, Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise To 152M

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 15 cents per share on Thursday, down year-over-year from 33 cents.

The company reported sales of $1.01 billion, which beat the $996.74-million consensus estimate, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Twitter reported advertising revenue of $885 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

The company also reported fourth-quarter average monetizable daily active users of 152 million versus 126 million in the same period last year and 145 million in the previous quarter.

Twitter guided to first-quarter operating income of zero to $30 million and sales of $825 million to $885 million.

"2019 was a great year for Twitter. Our work to increase relevance and ease of use delivered 21% mDAU growth in Q4, with more than half of the 26 million mDAU added in 2019 directly driven by product improvements," CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

Twitter shares were trading up 8.03% at $36.07 in Thursday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $28.63.

Posted-In: social mediaEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

