Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As China Cuts Tariffs

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 6:11am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As China Cuts Tariffs

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Kellogg Company (NYSE: K). The People's Republic of China announced plans to cut tariffs on hundreds of the United States imports worth about $75 billion by half. The Challenger job-cut report for January is scheduled for released at 7:30 a.m. ET. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and nonfarm productivity for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 91 points to 29,332 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 8.5 points to 3,343.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 34 points to 9,415.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $55.37 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $51.23 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.6%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.3% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.38%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.64%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.72% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bernstein upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $171 to $181.

VMware shares fell 1.3% to close at $151.56 on Wednesday.

Breaking News

  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FEYE + GPRO)

12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
19 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours
GoPro's Q4 Earnings Outlook
A Preview Of FireEye's Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
14 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga