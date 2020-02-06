12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $996.74 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares fell 1.7% to close at $33.39 on Wednesday.

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion after the closing bell. T-Mobile shares gained 0.5% to $82.20 in after-hours trading.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. QUALCOMM shares slipped 2% to $89.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.65 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion in the latest quarter. Tyson will release earnings before the markets open. Tyson Foods shares gained 0.3% to close at $84.11 on Wednesday.

Before the opening bell, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $35.07 billion. Cigna shares gained 0.4% to $207.24 in after-hours trading.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. GoPro shares dropped 14.5% to $3.73 in the after-hours trading session.

