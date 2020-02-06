Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 4:30am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $996.74 million.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
  • Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $35.07 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.
  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $33.03 billion.
  • Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.
  • MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $795.66 million.
  • Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $335.01 billion.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $39.43 billion.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.90 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.55 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $965.47 million.
  • Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $797.90 million.
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
  • Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $335.83 million.
  • The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $955.09 million.
  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $36.06 billion.
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $240.45 million.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $921.52 million.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $911.84 million.
  • News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $705.55 million.
  • Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $493.27 million.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $354.92 million.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $950.20 million.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $866.00 million.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $603.34 million.
  • Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $931.08 million.
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $7.68 per share on revenue of $836.63 million.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $945.64 million.
  • Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $474.60 million.
  • Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $896.51 million.
  • VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $310.25 million.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $371.53 million.
  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $519.47 million.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $235.10 million.
  • Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $582.39 million.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $209.81 million.

