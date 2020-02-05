Market Overview

Peloton Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls On Outlook
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 4:57pm   Comments
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon despite the company reporting better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate calling for a 36-cent loss. Peloton reported quarterly sales of $466.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $421.37 million by 10.66%.

The company said connected fitness subscribers grew 96% to 712,005, total members grew to over 2 million.

Peloton sees third-quarter revenue of $470-$480 million, below the $497.4 million consensus estimate.

Peloton shares were trading down 11.8% at $28.88 in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $20.46.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

