Twilio Falls On Lower Q1 EPS Guidance

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $331.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $312.82 million by 5.88%. This is a 62.11% increase over sales of $204.302 million the same period last year.

Twilio sees first-quarter adjusted earnings coming in at a loss of 9-11 cents per share compared to the 4-cent estimate, sales at $335-$338 million versus the $327.53 million estimate. The company sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS at a loss of 14-20 cents, which may not compare to estimates.

Twilio's stock traded down 4.4% to $121 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $151 and a 52-week low of $89.81.