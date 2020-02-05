Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twilio Falls On Lower Q1 EPS Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
Twilio Falls On Lower Q1 EPS Guidance

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $331.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $312.82 million by 5.88%. This is a 62.11% increase over sales of $204.302 million the same period last year.

Twilio sees first-quarter adjusted earnings coming in at a loss of 9-11 cents per share compared to the 4-cent estimate, sales at $335-$338 million versus the $327.53 million estimate. The company sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS at a loss of 14-20 cents, which may not compare to estimates.

Twilio's stock traded down 4.4% to $121 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $151 and a 52-week low of $89.81.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Twilio
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
Twilio Has Multibillion-Dollar Potential, Cowen Says In Bullish Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2020
8 Cloud Stocks To Own In 2020
13 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga