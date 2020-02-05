Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrubHub Reports Q4 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
GrubHub Reports Q4 Sales Beat

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share on Wednesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 1 cent.

The company reported quarterly sales of $341.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $325.52 million by 4.85%. This is a 18.62% increase over sales of $287.721 million the same period last year.

Grubhub sees first-quarter sales at $350-$370 million versus the $363.5 million estimate, as well as fiscal year 2020 Sales $1.4-$1.5 billion versus the $1.46 billion estimate.

GrubHub's stock traded higher by 7.9% to $60 per share at the time of publication in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.98 and a 52-week low of $32.11.

Related Links:

GrubHub Launches New Hardware, CEO Talks State Of Pickup Ordering

GrubHub Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 5, 2020: TSLA, DIS, SNAP, QCOM, GRUB
Q4 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
Why 25 Million Americans Didn't Make The Leap To Self-Employment
GrubHub Launches New Hardware, CEO Talks State Of Pickup Ordering
Shake Shack Stock Heats Up Following ICR Presentation, Bullish Goldman Comments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga